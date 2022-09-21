National Nutrition Week observed in Krishnagiri

Vegetable platters lend a visual treat to students at the National Nutrition Week celebrations in Krishnagiri on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

The National Nutrition week was flagged off by District Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy here on Wednesday.

The National Nutrition Week was organised under the aegis of the Department of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment and Integrated Child Development Services.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said that the National Nutrition Month was observed from September 1 to 30 with the mission of spreading the message of balanced nutrition and diet for women and children. The National Nutrition Week is aimed at creating awareness on the health of infants during the first 1,000 days from birth, anemia, dysentery, handwash methods and significance, balanced nutrition and diet, and also to enable creation of nutrition gardens with the help of anganwadi workers among others.

According to the Collector, various interventions were undertaken to curb child marriages by the administration and that public should help curb child marriages and enable education of girls.

The event witnessed an exhibition of nutritional vegetables. An oath was administered marking the National Nutrition week.