National Lok Adalat to be held in Krishnagiri
The National Lok Adalat will be conducted in the district on August 13. People’s hearings will be held up to August 12 in the court complexes concerned on the cases that seek resolution through the Lok Adalat after 2 p.m. Litigants and their legal counsels can seek expedited resolution to long-pending litigations.
