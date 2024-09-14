National Lok Adalat resolves 1,844 cases in Coimbatore

A total of 1,844 legal disputes were resolved at a national Lok Adalat held in Coimbatore on Saturday.

This initiative, organised by the National Legal Services Authority, was aimed at providing swift and accessible means of dispute resolution through mediation and conciliation.

The Lok Adalat was held in 27 benches at Coimbatore, Mettupalayam, Pollachi, Valparai, Sulur, Annur, and Madukkarai, under the chairmanship of G. Vijaya, District Judge and Chairperson of the Coimbatore District Legal Services Authority.

The cases settled covered a wide range of legal issues including pending compoundable criminal cases, cheque bounce disputes, motor accident claims, civil cases (land, property, partition, and tenancy matters), labour-related cases, bank and educational loans, family disputes excluding divorce, and pre-litigation cases. The total settlement amount reached ₹ 40.17 crores. Notably, 89 cases that had been pending for over five years were resolved, and three separated couples were reunited.

A cheque for ₹58 lakh was awarded to Mahendran and his family as compensation for a fatal motor vehicle accident.