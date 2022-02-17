National Lok Adalat on March 12

SALEM The National Lok Adalat would be held on the district court premises on March 12, a release said.

According to a release, criminal compoundable cases, civil cases, cases regarding bank loans, accident cases, labour welfare cases, land encroachment cases and family welfare cases would be heard at the Adalat. A release from District Legal Service Authority said that decisions taken on cases heard at the Adalat would be final and parties concerned would not be able to appeal at a higher courts. The Adalat would be held at Combined Court Complex near Hasthampatti and at Attur, Sankari, Omalur and Mettur Courts.