ADVERTISEMENT

National Lok Adalat on February 11 in Krishnagiri

February 07, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Legal Services Authority is organising National Lok Adalat on February 11 here in all courts in the district. According to a release from the National Legal Services Authority, all pending cases including family disputes, cases of fraud, motor accident cases, labour cases, and other criminal proceedings that can be resolved through compromise settlement may be brought to the National Lok Adalat for resolution.

The resolution through Lok Adalat will entail refund of the stamp duty paid to the court, and the final verdict will not enjoy the right to appeal. The Lok Adalat’s adjudication shall be final.

Therefore, litigants fighting long pending cases are encouraged to approach the National Legal Services Authority to seek out resolution through Lok Adalat. 

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US