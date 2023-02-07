HamberMenu
National Lok Adalat on February 11 in Krishnagiri

February 07, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

The National Legal Services Authority is organising National Lok Adalat on February 11 here in all courts in the district. According to a release from the National Legal Services Authority, all pending cases including family disputes, cases of fraud, motor accident cases, labour cases, and other criminal proceedings that can be resolved through compromise settlement may be brought to the National Lok Adalat for resolution.

The resolution through Lok Adalat will entail refund of the stamp duty paid to the court, and the final verdict will not enjoy the right to appeal. The Lok Adalat’s adjudication shall be final.

Therefore, litigants fighting long pending cases are encouraged to approach the National Legal Services Authority to seek out resolution through Lok Adalat. 

