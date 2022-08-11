Coimbatore

National Lok Adalat in Krishnagiri on August 13

Special Correspondent KRISHNAGIRI August 11, 2022 18:09 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 18:09 IST

The National Legal Services Authority is organising the National Lok Adalat in all respective courts in the district on August 13. According to a release from the National Legal Services Authority, all pending cases including family disputes, cases of fraud, motor accident cases, banking litigations, labour cases, and other criminal proceedings that can be resolved through compromise settlement may be brought to the National Lok Adalat for resolution.

The resolution through Lok Adalat will entail refund of the stamp duty paid to the court, and the final verdict will not enjoy the right to appeal. The Lok Adalat’s adjudication shall be final.

