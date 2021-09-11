National Lok Adalat held

Over 3,000 cases settled in Salem

The National Lok Adalat was held at the Salem District Court and sub-courts here on Saturday.

Principal District Judge S. Kumaraguru, who launched the conduct of the Adalat, said that about 2,591 cases have been taken up for hearing.

He said the Adalat was aimed at reducing pendency of cases and litigants would not be able to approach higher courts for appeal on cases once settled at the Adalat.

Accident cases, labour and employment dispute cases, matrimonial dispute cases, land acquisition and other civil cases are taken up for hearing at the Adalat.

As many as 5,211 cases were heard and 3,011 cases were settled. A settlement amount of ₹ 38.26 crore was issued.

In Namakkal, Principal District Judge N. Gunasekaran launched the conduct of Lok Adalat in the district. About 21 cases that were pending for over five years were settled.

As many as 1,030 cases were taken up for hearing and the settlement amount of ₹13.68 crore was issued in 356 cases.