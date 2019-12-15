National Lok Adalat held

The National Lok Adalat was held here on Saturday. Civil cases, cases regarding bank loans, accident cases, labour welfare cases, land encroachment cases and family welfare cases were heard and settled in the Adalat.

Principal District Judge S.Kumaraguru inaugurated the Adalat in Salem. According to officials, as many as 12,345 cases were heard and 2,637 cases were settled and a settlement of ₹21.38 crore was awarded through the Adalat.

In Krishnagiri, 12 benches heard 2,573 cases and 855 cases were settled through the Adalat. Settlements to the tune of ₹6.37 crore were disbursed through the Adalat. Principal District Judge (In-charge) G.Kalavathi inaugurated the Adalat.

In Namakkal, 8,281 cases were heard by the 12 benches and 4,701 cases were settled. Settlement worth ₹ 19.75 crore were awarded. Principal District Judge K.H.Elavazhagan inaugurated the Adalat.