National Library Week exhibition begins at District Central Library in Coimbatore

From Thirukkural couplets to comical limericks, the National Library Week exhibition organised by the Coimbatore District Central Library and the New Century Book House had everything to enthrall bibliophiles.
The exhibition, which was inaugurated on November 15 and will go on till November 30, is to encourage reading among people, said District Central Librarian P. Rajendran.
Books on various topics including art, literature, culture, politics, science, ecology, agriculture, self-help, education, music are on display at the exhibition. A discount of 10-30 % will be offered on all books, the publication said in a statement.
