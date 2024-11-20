National-level roboscience competition ‘Sarvavidya Fest 2024’ concludes

i-Robochakra, an ISRO-recognised space tutor, wrapped up the 4th edition of its flagship event, Sarvavidya Fest 2024. The national-level roboscience competition saw enthusiastic participation across its preliminary and final rounds.

This year saw the following events: Robotic Championship, divided into three categories, Robotic Football (classes 3-4), Robot Strategy Game (classes 5-6), Robo Golf (classes 7-9), and innovators exhibition featuring Arduino-based projects by students from classes 6-8. The projects addressed real-world challenges such as food waste reduction, smart farming, and recycling, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and topics on India’s space advancements.

From each city, 15 top teams advanced to the finals, making up a total of 45 teams competing for the top honours. The finals took place on November 13 at Hindusthan College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, bringing together the best teams from Erode, Salem, and Coimbatore.

The chief guests of the event were B.A. Subramani, former Space Environmental Simulation Engineer, UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), ISRO; V. Sreekumar, Section Head, Spacecraft Power Systems, URSC, ISRO, and Priya Satish Prabhu, secretary, Hindusthan Educational Institutions. The finalists showcased outstanding creativity and technical skills across three categories, with winners receiving cash prizes, trophies, and certificates.

Winners of grand finale are:category 1 (classes 3-4): first prize (₹5,000) - Rithvik, Anan International School, Coimbatore; second prize (₹3,000)- Lakshana, Harsha Mirudhula, Kavin Vishwa, Gnanodhaya School, Salem, and third prize (₹2,000)- Jayapugal, Holy Redeemers Matric School, Erode.

Category 2 (classes 5-6): first prize (₹5,000) -Dhanwant, Rithik, Sharon, Vaibhav, Hindustan International School, Coimbatore; second prize (₹3,000) - Vinyl, Vishnu, Vidhesh Krishna, Vidya Vikasini School, Coimbatore, and third Prize (₹2,000)- Kanish, Ryan Jerry, Aadithya Krupa, St. Mary’s School, Salem.

Category 3 (classes 7-9): first prize (₹5,000) - Lingesh Kumar, Prajan, Divya Sudhan, AVB Matric School, Coimbatore; second prize (₹3,000) -Yokesh, Brindhavan Vidhyalaya, Trichy, and third prize (₹2,000)- Ahilan, Arun Balaji, Rupesh, Sreenalla Siva, Sri Ramakrishna Central CBSE School, Coimbatore.

The Hindu in School was the media partner, and Photoboys was the photography partner. Venue partners were Hindusthan College of Arts and Science in Erode and Coimbatore, and Dhirajlal Gandhi College of Technology in Salem.

