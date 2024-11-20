 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

National-level roboscience competition ‘Sarvavidya Fest 2024’ concludes

Published - November 20, 2024 06:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Winners of the i-Robochakra’s Sarvavidya Fest 2024 at the Hindusthan College of Arts and Science in Coimbatore.

Winners of the i-Robochakra’s Sarvavidya Fest 2024 at the Hindusthan College of Arts and Science in Coimbatore. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

i-Robochakra, an ISRO-recognised space tutor, wrapped up the 4th edition of its flagship event, Sarvavidya Fest 2024. The national-level roboscience competition saw enthusiastic participation across its preliminary and final rounds.

This year saw the following events: Robotic Championship, divided into three categories, Robotic Football (classes 3-4), Robot Strategy Game (classes 5-6), Robo Golf (classes 7-9), and innovators exhibition featuring Arduino-based projects by students from classes 6-8. The projects addressed real-world challenges such as food waste reduction, smart farming, and recycling, aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and topics on India’s space advancements.

| Photo Credit:

From each city, 15 top teams advanced to the finals, making up a total of 45 teams competing for the top honours. The finals took place on November 13 at Hindusthan College of Arts and Science, Coimbatore, bringing together the best teams from Erode, Salem, and Coimbatore.

The chief guests of the event were B.A. Subramani, former Space Environmental Simulation Engineer, UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), ISRO; V. Sreekumar, Section Head, Spacecraft Power Systems, URSC, ISRO, and Priya Satish Prabhu, secretary, Hindusthan Educational Institutions. The finalists showcased outstanding creativity and technical skills across three categories, with winners receiving cash prizes, trophies, and certificates.

Winners of grand finale are:category 1 (classes 3-4): first prize (₹5,000) - Rithvik, Anan International School, Coimbatore; second prize (₹3,000)- Lakshana, Harsha Mirudhula, Kavin Vishwa, Gnanodhaya School, Salem, and third prize (₹2,000)- Jayapugal, Holy Redeemers Matric School, Erode.

Category 2 (classes 5-6): first prize (₹5,000) -Dhanwant, Rithik, Sharon, Vaibhav, Hindustan International School, Coimbatore; second prize (₹3,000) - Vinyl, Vishnu, Vidhesh Krishna, Vidya Vikasini School, Coimbatore, and third Prize (₹2,000)- Kanish, Ryan Jerry, Aadithya Krupa, St. Mary’s School, Salem.

Category 3 (classes 7-9): first prize (₹5,000) - Lingesh Kumar, Prajan, Divya Sudhan, AVB Matric School, Coimbatore; second prize (₹3,000) -Yokesh, Brindhavan Vidhyalaya, Trichy, and third prize (₹2,000)- Ahilan, Arun Balaji, Rupesh, Sreenalla Siva, Sri Ramakrishna Central CBSE School, Coimbatore.

The Hindu in School was the media partner, and Photoboys was the photography partner. Venue partners were Hindusthan College of Arts and Science in Erode and Coimbatore, and Dhirajlal Gandhi College of Technology in Salem.

Published - November 20, 2024 06:14 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.