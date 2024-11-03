National-level roboscience competition prelims held in Erode

i-Robochakra, a Robotics and AI-based company affiliated with ISRO, hosted the preliminaries of Sarvavidya Fest 2024, the fourth edition of its national-level Roboscience Competition, on October 22 at Hindusthan College of Science & Commerce, Erode.

The event saw participation from over 100 students from various schools, who competed in two contests: the Robotic Championship and the Innovators Exhibition, designed for students in grades III to IX.

The competition featured R. Senthil, a scientist and former Deputy Director (MSA) at ISRO, as the chief guest. Mr. Senthil’s speech inspired students to pursue careers in science, technology, and robotics. N. Raman, Principal of Hindusthan College of Science & Commerce, received recognition for his support in hosting the event.

The top three teams were awarded cash prizes, trophies, and certificates in recognition of their innovation and dedication. The top five teams from each category have secured places in the grand finale, scheduled for November 13 in Coimbatore.

Upcoming rounds will take place in Salem on November 7 at Dhirajlal Gandhi College of Technology and in Coimbatore on November 12 at Hindusthan College of Arts & Science. Registration for the Salem round has been extended to November 4, while the last date for registration in Coimbatore is November 8.

For more information, visit https://lnkd.in/eKMjTgtZ or contact 97906 14631 or 96553 12329.