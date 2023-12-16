National level meeting on Smart Cities Mission held in Coimbatore

December 16, 2023 06:25 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

To assess the projects undertaken in the water bodies under the Smart Cities Mission (SCM) initiative in Coimbatore, Mayors, deputy commissioners, and high-ranking officials from various cities, including Jaipur, Srinagar, Bhubaneswar, Bangalore, and Rourkela, visited the city on Saturday.

Subsequently, a discussion on the second evaluation of projects related to the national-scale Smart City initiatives took place on Avinashi Road. District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati, heading the evaluation, addressed the gathering.

The meeting focused on the Smart City projects implemented in several locations, including Periyakulam (Big Tank), Valankulam, Muthannankulam, and Kurichi tanks. The discussions delved into the impact and utilisation of these projects among the public. “We need to adapt to the existing socio-economic conditions, taking into account the historical background of our city,” Mr. Pati said.

In addition, he pointed out that proper urban lighting was essential in public spaces and discussed how, during the COVID-19 pandemic, cities transformed into quarantine centres, diverting focus from urban to rural areas. “To promote peaceful and sustainable living for people, cities need to coexist with nature,” the Collector said.

Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran, and City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan were present. “This initiative aims to understand the functionalities of Smart City projects and share insights among officials involved in similar initiatives across different cities,” Mr. Prabhakaran said.

Following the meet and workshop on Smart City Projects, officials visited Big Tank, Valankulam and Muthannankulam to assess the progress of the initiative.

