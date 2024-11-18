 />
National-level Lok Adalat in Coimbatore district on December 14

Published - November 18, 2024 06:20 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A national-level Lok Adalat will be held on Saturday (December 14) at the Coimbatore District Combined Court complex and the courts in Sulur, Mettuppalayam, Pollachi, Valparai, Madukkarai and Annur.

A release issued by the Secretary of the Coimbatore District Legal Services Authority and Sub Judge K. Ramesh said the adalat will be conducted as per the guidelines of the Coimbatore Principal District Sessions Judge G. Vijaya.

Criminal cases, bank loan, education loan, cheque bounce cases, family disputes, divorce, civil cases, land, partition, sales, revenue and property disputes will be taken up at the adalat. The disputes settled in the adalat will not have appeal. Special sittings will take place on December 12 at the Coimbatore District Legal Services Authority. Litigants are advised to make use of the opportunity.

