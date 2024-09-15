GIFT a SubscriptionGift
National Handloom Development Corporation promoting use of natural dyes

Updated - September 15, 2024 08:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
The National Handloom Development Corporation (NHDC) will promote use of natural dyes by the handloom weavers registered with it across the country, said its Managing Director Rita Prem Hemrajani.

The NHDC supplied yarn, dyes, and chemicals worth ₹1,150 crores in 2022-2023 and it is expected to be worth ₹1,200 crores this year. The Corporation supplied yarn to almost five lakh weavers, 50 % of who are individual weavers and the rest are in societies.

“This year we are promoting use of natural dyes. We are conducting workshops (for weavers) for it. We want to encourage all the handloom societies to use it,” Ms. Hemrajani told The Hindu in Coimbatore recently.

The NHDC has tied up with one textile mill in Coimbatore and one in Salem to spin yarn dyed of natural dyes. It has sent samples of the yarn to its handloom societies who use 20s to 40s count natural dyes yarn. The societies in Odisha or West Bengal want high count yarns. “The mills are carrying out trials. We are looking for more suppliers,” she added.

Published - September 15, 2024 08:57 pm IST

