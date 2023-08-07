National Handloom Day observed in Coimbatore, Tiruppur

August 07, 2023 06:09 pm | Updated 06:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

District Collector Kranti Kumar inaugurated the 20 per cent discount sale of handloom products and also an exhibition at the Collectorate here to mark the ninth National Handloom Day observance. District Revenue Officer M. Sharmila, Pollachi Sub-Collector C. Priyanka and Assistant Director of Handloom Sivakumar took part.

The Collector appealed to the public to support the handloom products and enhance the livelihood of the handloom weavers.

He also distributed Mudra loans to the tune of ₹50,000 each to ten beneficiaries and gave away work orders for constructing houses to eight beneficiaries at ₹4 lakh each. He also gave away medical insurance identity cards to ten employees of co-operative societies.

At Tiruppur, District Collector T. Christuraj inaugurated the expo and sale and gave away ₹1 lakh loan each to four weavers, He also gave away work orders for constructing houses and old age pension to 15 senior handloom weavers and 45 medical insurance identity cards to employees of co-operative societies.

