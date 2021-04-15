National Fire Service Day observed

COIMBATORE Laying of wreath at the memorial column, awareness programmes and a cycle rally by the Fire and Rescue Services personnel marked the observance of the National Fire Services Day in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

G. Sathiyanarayan, Deputy Director of Fire and Rescue Services (Headquarters), in-charge of Joint Director (Western Region), laid a wreath at the memorial column at Coimbatore south fire station in the morning.

District Fire Officer R. Jegadheesh, Assistant DFOs P. Alagarsamy, M. Balakrishnan, K. Murugan, Coimbatore south station officer S. Velusamy and fire brigades paid respects at the memorial column.

Fire brigades visited shops, fuel stations, etc, and distributed notices to create awareness on fire safety.

The National Fire Services Day is observed to pay homage to 66 firemen and officers of the Mumbai Fire Brigade who lost their lives while fighting a major fire on the ship, Fort Stikine, in 1944. The ship was loaded with cotton bales, ammunition, oil drums, besides other materials. ‘Maintenance of fire safety equipment is key to mitigate fire hazards’ is this year’s theme.

A 12-member team of fire brigades led by Mr. Jegadheesh and Mr. Alagarsamy took out a 110 km cycle rally in Coimbatore district to create awareness on fire safety and highlight this year’s theme.