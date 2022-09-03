National Education Policy integrated, flexible approach for students: Former ISRO Chairman Kasturirangan

K. Kasturirangan, former chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation, speaking at the annual conclave of Association of National Board Accredited Institutions held at Ganga Hospital, in Coimbatore, on September 3. | Photo Credit: Periasamy M.

Former Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Kasturirangan, at the Association of National Board Accredited Institutions (ANBAI) Conclave 2022 in Ganga Hospital in the city on September 3 said the New Education Policy (NEP) provides an integrated yet flexible approach for society.

“Under the NEP, all medical graduates should possess medical, diagnostical, surgical and emergency skills, he said. The compulsory rotational internship must be reintroduced,” he said.

Secondly, he said, design the first year or two of the MBBS courses with common foundational courses after which graduates can choose desired specialisations. The other health-care systems such as Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy (AYUSH) will be made mainstream, Mr. Kasturirangan added. Next, he said, B.Sc Nursing is the sole entry-level qualification for nurses — but given the shortage of nursing staff, a consideration for GNM Course (General Nursing & Midwifery) can be made.

The Guest of Honour, Vice-Chancellor of the Tamilnadu Dr. M.G.R. Medical University D. R. Sudha Seshayyan asked if the current health-care system has a disaster management plan as a part of medical education and said there could be newer viruses every time the growing human population encroaches into natural zones.

“All these must be considered while modernising medical education,” she said. She also said 20% of the world’s teen population is mentally ill and many psychiatrists stated such issues start at the age of 13 years. “The school education policy must come in to tackle the peer pressure among students,” she added.

A panel discussion and alumni interaction with the guests along with Chairman, Department of Orthopaedics, Trauma & Spine Surgery Dr. S Rajasekaran, National Board of Examinations President Dr. Abhijat Sheth and Executive Director Dr. Minu Bajpai, National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education And Research Chairman Dr. Bhabatosh Biswas and Narayana Hrudayalaya Hospital Chairman Dr. Devi Prasad Shetty was held.