National Constitution Day observed in Salem

November 26, 2022 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - Salem

The National Constitution Day was observed at a government-aided school in Salem in which advocates explained the fundamental rights and duties provided in the Constitution to the students on Saturday.

The event was held at the St. Paul Higher Secondary School in Johnsonpet.

A team of advocates from the Nanmarai Satta Iyakkam explained the history of the Indian Constitution and the important role played by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in framing the Constitution.

Advocate Senthamil explained the basic structure of the Constitution and urged the students to know their basic rights, which are guaranteed by the Constitution. Mr. Senthamil urged the students, who were over 17 years of age to register in advance to get enrolled in the voters’ list.

Advocate Venkat Ramalingam explained about the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and punishment for crimes committed under the Act. Students should avoid using drugs because it will affect not only them but also the society, he added.

More than 150 students studying in Plus One and Plus Two participated.