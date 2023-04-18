HamberMenu
National Commission for Scheduled Castes summons Collector, SP over Krishnagiri ‘honour’ killing

April 18, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

P.V. Srividya

The National Commission for Scheduled Castes has summoned the Krishnagiri District Collector and the Superintendent of Police with relevant records for a hearing on the recent ‘honour’ killing in Uthangarai here.

In a notice issued by speed post, the Commission stated the hearing would be held at noon on April 20 at the Tamil Nadu State Guest House, Chepauk, Chennai, by Arun Halder, Vice Chairman, NCSC, and it would only meet the designated officials and not any deputees.

On April 15, a man hacked to death his newly-wed son, Subhash, and his own mother, Kannammal, who attempted to stop the crime. The man also grievously injured his daughter-in-law Anusuya, who belongs to Scheduled Castes community. The couple was invited to the grandmother’s house on the pretext of reconciliation, where the crime was committed.

