National Commission for Safai Karamcharis advocates State-level body for T.N.

October 25, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis has requested the State government to establish a State-level commission and form a Finance and Development Corporation exclusively for conservancy workers.

Eleven such State-level commissions are functional, including in Karnataka, Tripura, Gujarat and Maharashtra, Chairman of the National Commission M. Venkatesan told mediapersons in Tiruppur on Wednesday after chairing a review meeting with District Collector T. Christuraj and senior officials of Police Department and Tiruppur Corporation.

Also, the contract system must be dispensed with due to shortcomings in payment of wages and in extending the benefits of Provident Fund and ESI (Employees State Insurance) to the conservancy workers, Mr. Venkatesan said, and added that the Tiruppur administration has been asked to furnish PF and ESI particulars for the last two months.

The issue of conservancy workers being paid lesser than the specified amount has been brought to his notice and that the district administration will be rectifying the shortcomings shortly, he said.

The Tiruppur Corporation has assigned the task of garbage management to the lowest bidder in the tender and this is cited to be the reason for the payment of lesser salary to the conservancy workers. However, this is not acceptable. The conservancy workers are also not kept abreast of the PF and ESI provisions. The commission has issued instructions for printing of PF and ESI numbers on the ID cards of the conservancy workers, he said.

Mr. Venkatesan advocated formation of Contractual Workers Corporation as in Andhra Pradesh for the purpose of streamlining direct payment of wages into the bank accounts of the conservancy workers. This will ensure that the workers are not denied the wages they are entitled to by the private agencies executing the contract, he said.

