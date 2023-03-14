HamberMenu
National Apprenticeship camp in Dharmapuri on March 20

March 14, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

A National Apprenticeship camp under the Prime Minister’s National Apprenticeship programme is scheduled to be conducted at the Industrial Training Institute campus here on March 20.

According to the administration, all trainees, who have completed industrial training in any streams, are eligible to participate in the camp. Leading public sector undertakings and private sector companies are expected to participate in the camp to recruit ITI trainees under the National Apprenticeship programme.

The completion of the programme entails a National Apprenticeship certificate. Candidates, who are ITI passouts, but not yet received apprentice training, and those awaiting to passout can attend the camp.

Further details may be ascertained at the office of the District Skill Training Center on the District Employment office campus or over phone on 94999-37454, 87786-62407, 94887-09322.

