Natham land document registration to resume across Tamil Nadu

The Registration Department has issued a circular asking the sub-registrars to resume registration of natham land documents without delay.

In a circular dated June 21, the Department clarified that all grama natham residential sites have survey number and guideline value. The patta empty/with house residential sites were classified as ryotwari residential sites (except Chennai city). These are given new survey numbers and are getting uploaded on the Tamil Nilam portal. But, the new survey numbers are not added in the guideline value registry and new guideline value should be fixed.

Since there is a delay in this process, the registrars should get the details from the Revenue Department, fix guideline value for these sites, and add the details to the guideline registry within a month. There should be no delay in registering these documents, it said.

A senior official of the Registration Department in Coimbatore said the natham sites that are in the name of individuals are now classified as ryot sites and assigned new survey number. These will be uploaded online. The site numbers of these plots are yet to be updated fully on the portal. So, the respective district registrar will collect the details from the revenue officials concerned, fix the guideline value for the site and update it in the guideline registry. This should be done for all such sites within a month.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said there were problems related to Revenue and Registration Departments for the natham sites across the State. Now, the Registration Department has come out with measures so that the public are not affected. The Revenue Department should also look at such measures, he said.