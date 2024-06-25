GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Natham land document registration to resume across Tamil Nadu

Published - June 25, 2024 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

The Registration Department has issued a circular asking the sub-registrars to resume registration of natham land documents without delay.

In a circular dated June 21, the Department clarified that all grama natham residential sites have survey number and guideline value. The patta empty/with house residential sites were classified as ryotwari residential sites (except Chennai city). These are given new survey numbers and are getting uploaded on the Tamil Nilam portal. But, the new survey numbers are not added in the guideline value registry and new guideline value should be fixed.

Digitisation process hits registration of natham lands

Since there is a delay in this process, the registrars should get the details from the Revenue Department, fix guideline value for these sites, and add the details to the guideline registry within a month. There should be no delay in registering these documents, it said.

A senior official of the Registration Department in Coimbatore said the natham sites that are in the name of individuals are now classified as ryot sites and assigned new survey number. These will be uploaded online. The site numbers of these plots are yet to be updated fully on the portal. So, the respective district registrar will collect the details from the revenue officials concerned, fix the guideline value for the site and update it in the guideline registry. This should be done for all such sites within a month.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said there were problems related to Revenue and Registration Departments for the natham sites across the State. Now, the Registration Department has come out with measures so that the public are not affected. The Revenue Department should also look at such measures, he said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / land price

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.