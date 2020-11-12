Narrow stretch on Chennimalai Road in Erode causes congestion

ERODE

12 November 2020 22:49 IST

With the narrow stretch of the Chennimalai Road, near TNSTC office, causing frequent traffic congestion, road users wanted the road to be widened after which they wanted medians to be installed.

Industries, TNSTC office and bus depots, government offices, educational institutions, and hospitals were present on the road that leads to Vellode and Chennimalai. With frequent accidents taking place on the road, the Highways Department placed median in the stretch from SIDCO to the newly-constructed railway overbridge near the bus depot. Since the road was not widened, the stretch witnesses frequent traffic congestion throughout the day and also during night hours.

Frequent movement of trucks and buses to and from the depots is causing congestion as even a two-wheeler cannot overtake those vehicles. Hence, other vehicles have to follow the buses until it enters the depot, said V. Moorthy of Kasipalayam. He said that placing medians without widening the road is a major reason for congestion in the stretch.

On Wednesday, members of Erode South District BJP submitted a petition to the Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai saying that medians cause traffic congestion on the stretch. They said that during night hours, buses were checked and allowed into the depot, which causes delays resulting in piling up of vehicles on both sides. They said that buses line-up on the narrow road affecting the movement of other vehicles.

“Traffic congestion is common on the stretch during night hours”, they said and wanted the road to be widened after which medians should be placed. “Until then, medians should be removed”, they added.