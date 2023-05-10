Narrow roads cause traffic snarls, say residents of Ward 25 in Coimbatore

May 10, 2023 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Shopkeepers and residents of Ganapathy under Ward 25 have urged the authorities to remove encroachments on the CWC Coimbatore Office Road.

D. Vani (40), a member of a local women self-help group and a shopkeeper in the ward, said, “Officials have repeatedly told a few shop owners here not to add sheds or foyers to their shops by encroaching the road. This has decreased the width of the 50-foot road. I have observed that this issue has been occurring for the last couple of years.”

The area, which is predominantly a residential sector of middle and upper-middle income groups, has very few bus services passing through the CWC Coimbatore Office Road, according to the local people.

On Monday, a scuffle broke out between the drivers of a car and a bus following a minor accident.

“There are many women SHGs in this area who have made representations. But, the problem continues,” she added.

Ward councillor P. Thavamani said that in February, the Corporation had cleared a few structures, but the encroachments cropped up again within weeks.

“A meat shop has built extensions right over a drain in this area, which is dangerous. Further, there are a few trucks that go via this area from and to the FCI Godown Road nearby. People must be aware that this illegal occupation is causing difficulties for passersby and heavy vehicles plying on the road. Only their attitude will create a change,” the councillor said.

Assistant Town Planning Officer for the North Zone B. Vimala said the encroachments were removed across the Gandhi ma Nagar area, Sathy Road and Aavarampalayam phase-wise recently. “We will re-examine the road and remove the illegal structures causing traffic congestion as soon as possible,” she added.

Road patchwork

A few interior roads adjoining the Police Quarters Road and a few lanes in Gandhi ma Nagar needed to be repaired, local people stated.

An official in the Engineering Department said the SUEZ pipeline laying work is to begin for 24x7 drinking water service, along with which a proposal to patch the rutted roads can be submitted to the civic body.

Social worker R. Muruganandham (48) said residents often dump garbage in the open and defecate in the open on the interior roads where are a few small industries are situated.

“They don’t hand over segregated waste to the conservancy workers. This open dumping attracts dogs, which is not safe for the residents. After the workers leave at around 1 p.m., a few people in the ward dispose of plastic and food waste near Vignesh Flats in Gandhi ma Nagar. When the stench becomes unbearable, especially during monsoon, we inform local authorities who send in workers to clear the garbage. But people must take up the responsibility to keep their surroundings clean,” he added.