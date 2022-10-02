Narrow escape for passengers as bus overturns on Anaikatti ghat section

The TNSTC bus that met with an accident at Anaikatti in Coimbatore district on Sunday morning. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ten passengers and the crew of a TNSTC bus had a lucky escape when the vehicle overturned on the ghat section towards Anaikatti in Coimbatore district early on Sunday morning.

The police said no passenger or the crew suffered serious injuries in the accident.

They said a bus plying on Gandhipuram – Anaikatti route met with the accident around 5.30 a.m. The bus left Gandhipuram at 5 a.m. with M. Karthikeyan (40) of Chinniyampalayam at the wheel and S. Aruchamy (47) of Sokkanur near Kinathukadavu as the conductor.

While heading towards Anaikatti through the ghat section, the steering of the bus developed a technical glitch due to which the driver could not negotiate a curve properly. The bus overturned after it ran over a raised portion on the side of the road, the police said.

The passengers and the crew managed to escape with abrasions and minor injuries. The bus was lifted using a crane around 8 a.m. and it was shifted a TNSTC depot.