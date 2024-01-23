Narrow escape for migrant worker family near Coimbatore as wild elephants damage shack for food

January 23, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A family of a migrant worker had a narrow escape when wild elephants damaged their tin shack in the early hours of Tuesday.

The incident took place at Kathir Naickenpalayam near Coimbatore where a female elephant, a sub-adult male and a calf entered residential areas.

Wild elephants damaged a shack of migrant workers at Kathir Naickenpalayam near #Coimbatore in the early hours of Tuesday. A migrant worker, his wife and child escaped after a cow elephant pulled out tin sheets of the shack in search of food. @THChennaipic.twitter.com/EPhBs1AZ6F — Wilson Thomas (@wilson__thomas) January 23, 2024

A video of the elephants damaging the shack of the migrant worker, which was shot by a neighbour from the terrace of his house, was widely circulated on social media platforms.

It showed the female elephant pulling out tin sheets of the shack while the sub-adult male and the calf stood with her. With no other option left, the migrant worker opened the metal door and ran out and his wife followed him with the child. The sub-adult male attempted to chase the woman as she ran out.

A Forest Department official said the mother-and-calf-duo had been damaging several houses in villages falling under Coimbatore forest range for food for the past several weeks.

“Special teams are monitoring the mother and calf on a daily basis. The duo and the male elephant entered Kathir Naickenpalayam while these teams were driving out from another village. They were later driven back to the forest,” the official said.

Kathir Naickenpalayam village is located along the border of Coimbatore and Periyanaickenpalayam forest ranges, where incidents of elephants entering human habitations in search of food are on the rise.