GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Narrow escape for construction workers as elephants damage shed near Coimbatore

Published - July 17, 2024 08:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
A shed that was damaged by wild elephants at Sowdambika Nagar near Chinna Thadagam in Coimbatore district on Tuesday night.

A shed that was damaged by wild elephants at Sowdambika Nagar near Chinna Thadagam in Coimbatore district on Tuesday night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Four construction workers had a narrow escape when wild elephants damaged their shed at Sowdambika Nagar near Chinna Thadagam in Coimbatore on Tuesday night.

Residents from the locality said that a lone tusker and a cow elephant and its calf were roaming in villages in Thadagam valley for the past several days.

Cow elephant, calf damage house near Coimbatore

The mother-calf-duo entered Sowdambika Nagar at Thanneerpanthal and pushed the coconut thatch shed of the construction workers. The four men, who were sleeping inside, had a narrow escape before the elephants damaged the shed looking for eatables.

R. Manoharan, a farmer from nearby Kalaiyanur, said wild elephants have been causing damage to crops and properties in places such as Kalaiyanur, Chinna Thadagam and Somayanur for the past five days.

Fear of encounter with wild elephants grips residential areas of Marudhamalai foothills in Coimbatore

“They damaged 200 banana trees in my plantation two days ago. The elephants entered the farm around 7 p.m. and stayed till 4 a.m. the next day. Forest Department staff did not drive them out,” he alleged.

He said that a tusker, known as ‘Oosi Komban’, was straying into villages in Thadagam valley at night, and the residents were afraid of stepping out of their houses in fear of wild elephants.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / forests / nature and wildlife / habitat (conservation)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.