Narikuravars in Salem seeks gun licence

People belonging to the Narikuravar community on Monday submitted a petition to the district administration seeking gun licence.

During the grievance redressal day at the Collectorate, Narikuravars living at Kuppan Karadu in Ayothiyapattinam submitted a petition in this regard. They said that more than 70 families from their community are residing at Kuppan Karadu and many do not have licence for guns. “We submitted many petitions to the police, but no action was taken. Without guns, we could not do work. In our community, to get married, one should have a gun. Since many do not have licence for guns, they are unable to get married. So, the district administration should look into our demand,” they added.

Similarly, Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme employees filed a petition alleging that they are working seven hours a day instead of the two hours stated by the government. Either the government should hike the salary or allow us to work only for two hours, they added in the petition..