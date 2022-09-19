Narikuravar community people in Salem seek basic amenities

Staff Reporter Salem
September 19, 2022 17:40 IST

Members of Narikuravar community submitting a petition to Collector S. Karmegam at the Collectorate in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

District Collector S. Karmegam received 321 petitions from the public during the grievances redress meeting here on Monday.

In the meeting, people belonging to the Narikuravar community submitted a petition to the Collector stating that 80 families of their community resided at Kuppan Karadu near Ayothiyapattinam. But there were no street lights, roads, or drinking water facilities in the colony. The Collector visited the colony and assured them to provide the basic amenities, and instructed the officials in this regard. But still there was no sign of any basic amenities in the colony. They appealed to the Collector to provide basic amenities and to construct houses for them under the Green House Scheme.

The Collector directed the officials in charge to act on all the petitions within a certain time frame.

Project Director of District Rural Development Agency C. Balachandar, District Revenue Officer P. Menaha, and officials from revenue, social welfare, BC welfare, and Differently Abled Welfare departments participated.

