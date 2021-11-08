Narikurava community demands free house pattas

Members of the Narikurava community submitted a petition to the officials during the weekly grievance day meeting on Monday urging the district administration to provide free house pattas and also government welfare schemes,

Over 300 members of the community were residing at Narikurava Colony in Panjathangi Eri for many years now. They were involved in selling fancy items and handbags to earn their livelihood. They said that they were residing in the area without basic amenities and were not receiving any welfare assistance from the government. Though we have submitted petitions to the officials demanding free house pattas and other assistance, no steps were taken so far, they added.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin visited the house of a Narikurava community and distributed welfare assistance and house patta to the woman that had brought hope in us. Hence, steps should be taken to provide pattas to us, they said. Members said that their livelihood could improve only if the government provides welfare assistance which has been delayed for many generations. They staged a protest outside the collectorate and later submitted a petition to the officials concerned.