Narco Coordination Centre meets under the Collector

The Narco Coordination Center enjoined to enforce prohibition on illicit arrack, narcotics, and tobacco met here under the aegis of Collector K. Shanthi with the participation of the police department, revenue, school education, Food and Civil Supplies, and other related line departments here at the Collectorate.

Addressing the meeting, Collector Shanthi, underlining the focus on the crackdown on illicit liquor, called for special attention and continuous monitoring of the sale and circulation of contraband tobacco and liquor around school zones. The School Education Department along with the police department, was called to coordinate in organising continuous awareness in schools and colleges of the dangers of addiction from liquor and drugs.

The Collector instructed the police department to focus on rehabilitation and deaddiction initiatives under its purview for those caught in the vicious grip of spurious liquor.