NAR India annual convention to be held in Coimbatore in March

January 22, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:40 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) India will have its annual convention in Coimbatore in March.

According to C.R. Shivakumar, president elect of NAR India, the 15th annual convention of the Association will be held at the PSG Convention centre here on March 18 and 19 and nearly 1,500 realtors from across the country are expected to take part. A multi-city property expo will be organised as part of the convention with over 100 exhibitors from nearly 46 cities and some international participants too. The expo will be under four major categories - brands of India, brands of Coimbatore, international real estate, and property technology. About 5,000 visitors are expected for the expo.

“This year, our focus will be to encourage students to look at realty sector as a career option. We want students to intern with us,” he said.

An event was held here on Saturday in which the convention’s brand “Narvigate” was launched.

