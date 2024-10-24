GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NAPCON 2024 to be held on November 21 in Coimbatore

Published - October 24, 2024 06:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The National Conference on Pulmonary Diseases (NAPCON 2024) will be held in Coimbatore from November 21 to 24 and will be attended by a diverse gathering of pulmonologists from India and abroad. To mark the conference, a free lung function tests will be held for front-line workers like Corporation employees, especially those sanitation, fire and rescue services, auto drivers, call taxi drivers and policemen, a release from Indian Medical Association said.

Published - October 24, 2024 06:56 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.