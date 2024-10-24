NAPCON 2024 to be held on November 21 in Coimbatore

The National Conference on Pulmonary Diseases (NAPCON 2024) will be held in Coimbatore from November 21 to 24 and will be attended by a diverse gathering of pulmonologists from India and abroad. To mark the conference, a free lung function tests will be held for front-line workers like Corporation employees, especially those sanitation, fire and rescue services, auto drivers, call taxi drivers and policemen, a release from Indian Medical Association said.