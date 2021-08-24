Nanjundapuram sewage treatment plant nearing completion

The Coimbatore Corporation is looking at October 2021 as the deadline for the Nanjundapuram STP project.

After legal battle, the Corpn. resumed the project based on recommendation from a team of experts

Finally, the Coimbatore Corporation will complete the Nanjundapuram sewage treatment plant (STP) project by this October.

The Corporation had started the project more than 10 years ago under the then Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission.

It was one of the four sewage treatment plants that the Corporation had proposed while taking up the ₹ 120-crore underground drainage project in the city.

Of the four plants, the Corporation dropped one, completed construction in Ukkadam and was proceeding on two other plants, Nanjundapuram and Ondipudur, when a case filed by people living in and around Nanjundapuram stopped the progress.

After a legal battle in various fora, the Corporation resumed the project based on recommendation from a team of experts, who had suggested that the Corporation rise the height of compound wall on the north and east of the 6.24- acre plant site, shift a couple of tanks used to store and treat waste, install diesel generators to ensure continuous functioning of the plant and install a system to continuously relay data from the plant to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board.

At the time of resuming the project, the Corporation had already invested ₹ 17 crore of the planned ₹ 33.79 crore.

And, before restarting the work, the Corporation reassessed the plant and decided that it needed to float a fresh tender as the original contractor was not available, a few of the infrastructure had become redundant and it needed a new contractor to make changes to the plant design, as suggested by the experts.

The Corporation then floated a fresh tender for ₹ 43.60 crore and issued work order in 2019 for the plant with a capacity to treat 60 million litres sewage a day. At the time of resuming the project, the Corporation had estimated that it would complete the work by December 2020.

But due to delay that included the COVID-19 lockdown, it had to extend the deadline, the Corporation said and added that it had completed the civil work and was engaged in erecting the machinery. By October, it hoped to complete the work for trial run.

House service connection

Even as it operated the plant on trial basis, the Corporation would start issuing house service connection to around 20,000 residents in Ramanathapuram, Pappanaickenpudur, Avarampalayam, Ganapathy, Gandhipuram and a few other areas, the sources added.