Nanjarayan Tank sees decline in migratory birds

Birdwatchers has expressed concern over the apparent reduction in number of migratory birds at Nanjarayan Tank near Uthukuli in Tiruppur district even after the onset of December, while the Forest Department is yet to quantify the decline.

According to K. Ravindran, president of Nature Society of Tiruppur, there has been a gradual decline in the arrival of migratory birds for the past few years. With Tiruppur district witnessing steady rainfall in the past few weeks, the water level in Nanjarayan Tank has increased this year. This has left virtually no shores or mud flats, which are preferred by ducks and shorebirds (also known as waders) and are seen only when the water recedes at the Tank, he said.

“In ducks, we were only able to see about 10 to 12 garganeys and about six northern shovelers [in Nanjarayan Tank],” Mr. Ravindran said recently. Last year, the Nature Society of Tiruppur enumerated around 250 ducks in both the species, he recalled. Shorebirds such as black-tailed godwits usually arrive as a large flock but only two has been spotted at the Tank so far, he said.

In the case of bar-headed geese which arrive from parts of Central Asia annually, Mr. Ravindran said that a flock of around 30 geese was found landing in the last week of November at Manickapuram Tank, which is located a few kilometres away from Nanjarayan Tank.

A Forest Department official said that the bird census exercise will be carried out at Nanjarayan Tank in January 2021, by which the number of migratory birds is expected to stabilise. The results of this census will help in ascertaining whether there had been any sharp decline in the arrival of migratory birds as compared to previous years, the official said.