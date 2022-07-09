Nanda Nagar in Coimbatore brought under CCTV surveillance

A total of 32 surveillance cameras have been set up at the Nanda Nagar area located in the Singanallur police station limits and was inaugurated by City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan.

The initiative was part of the corporate social responsibility of the Coimbatore “Genies Information Technology” company.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Balakrishnan thanked Devaraj Palaniswamy, MD of Geniies IT & Services (P) Ltd, Singanallur, Coimbatore for installing CCTV in this area. The CCTV technology has greatly improved. It is helping the Police Department globally. The Cybercrime Department monitors social media and takes precautionary measures to avoid crimes. Rushing to approve some apps can lead to problems.

The cameras have been installed at the own expense of the people of the area. Not only that the maintenance of the cameras have also been taken up by the people of the area.

The City police is functioning with the target of fixing a CCTV camera per 50 metres in Coimbatore city to stop crimes from happening. Most of the cameras, which have been fixed facing the roads would be helpful in tracking the criminals. The cameras are being fixed with the help of residential associations, traders’ associations, Chambers of Commerce, voluntary organisations and using the CSR funds of big companies. he said.

Mr. Palaniswamy formally handed over the cameras to the Commissioner of Police at the function.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Coimbatore South, N. Silambarasan and Singanallur Assistant Commissioner of Police M.G. Arunkumar took part.