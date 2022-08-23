‘Namma Ooru Super’ campaign launched in Krishnagiri

Special Correspondent
August 23, 2022 19:49 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy demonstrating the collection and separation of waste at Bethalapalli panchayat in Krishnagiri on Tuesday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

 District Collector V. Jayachandra Banu Reddy launched the ‘Namma Ooru Super’ campaign at Bethalapalli panchayat in Krishnagiri on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The campaign envisions mass cleaning drive in rural and urban areas in public places, public buildings, alongside creation of awareness on sewerage management, and segregation, clean drinking water, and sanitation, and elimination of plastic use among others. The campaign engages the services of Self Help groups, school and college students for creation of public awareness and collaborative action.

The campaign initiated on a mission mode broadly seeks to create sustained awareness on public sanitation, waste segregation at source, elimination of single-use plastics and encouraging the use of sustainable cloth and recyclable materials for daily use and consumption.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, actionable intervention under the Namma Ooru super mission would involve mass cleaning drive in heavily polluted areas in panchayats, cleaning of sewerage canals, cleaning drives in anganwadis, bus stands, public parks, religious and tourist places. Atleast one water body will be cleaned through volunteer clubs such as Nehru Yuva Kendra.

The mission seeks to create graded intervention. Between September 3 to September 16, waste segregation in houses and water management will be carried out; between September 24 to October 1, plantation of nutrition rich saplings such as papayas, drumsticks and other saplings will be carried out in anganwadis and schools.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app