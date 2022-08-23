‘Namma Ooru Super’ campaign launched in Krishnagiri

Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy demonstrating the collection and separation of waste at Bethalapalli panchayat in Krishnagiri on Tuesday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector V. Jayachandra Banu Reddy launched the ‘Namma Ooru Super’ campaign at Bethalapalli panchayat in Krishnagiri on Tuesday.

The campaign envisions mass cleaning drive in rural and urban areas in public places, public buildings, alongside creation of awareness on sewerage management, and segregation, clean drinking water, and sanitation, and elimination of plastic use among others. The campaign engages the services of Self Help groups, school and college students for creation of public awareness and collaborative action.

The campaign initiated on a mission mode broadly seeks to create sustained awareness on public sanitation, waste segregation at source, elimination of single-use plastics and encouraging the use of sustainable cloth and recyclable materials for daily use and consumption.

In addition, actionable intervention under the Namma Ooru super mission would involve mass cleaning drive in heavily polluted areas in panchayats, cleaning of sewerage canals, cleaning drives in anganwadis, bus stands, public parks, religious and tourist places. Atleast one water body will be cleaned through volunteer clubs such as Nehru Yuva Kendra.

The mission seeks to create graded intervention. Between September 3 to September 16, waste segregation in houses and water management will be carried out; between September 24 to October 1, plantation of nutrition rich saplings such as papayas, drumsticks and other saplings will be carried out in anganwadis and schools.