‘Namma ooru sandhai’ relaunched in Coimbatore

January 08, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

‘Namma Ooru Sandhai’, a weekly market for organic vegetables, fruits, traditional food items, and millet-based food products, was re-launched here on Sunday after a gap of two years.

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap inaugurated the market at the Corporation Higher Secondary School in North Coimbatore. Mr. Prathap said the United Nations had declared 2023 as the International Year of Millets. Consumption of organic food items was increasing gradually and marketing avenues for such kinds of products and strengthening the supply chain were the need of the hour.

Ms. Anandakumar said the civic body would extend its support for conducting the market every week at the Corporation schools. Millets should form an integral part of the meal, especially for children, she added.

