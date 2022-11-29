Name board at Tiruppur Railway Station triggers controversy

November 29, 2022 07:38 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The usage of Hindi word ‘Sahyog’ in the new name board of the help desk at the Tiruppur Railway Station triggered controversy on Monday.

Earlier, the board had the words ‘Thagaval maiyam’ in Tamil, ‘Information centre’ in English, and ‘Sahyog’ in Hindi. On Monday, it was replaced with the word ‘Sahyog’ in Hindi, and the same was transliterated into Tamil and English.

A picture of the new board that went viral on social media invited criticism from politicians.

A tweet from Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S. Ramadoss said that this was a new form of Hindi imposition by the Union Government. Railways should not play with the sentiments of the Tamils, he said.

Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj said the intention of Southern Railway to impose Hindi by ignoring Tamil was condemnable. Mr. Selvaraj, who is also a member of the Passengers Advisory Committee of Southern Railway, said Tamil should be given priority, and such incidents should be avoided in the future.

Following the controversy, Railway officials removed the board on Tuesday.