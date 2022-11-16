Namakkal woman found dead in Coimbatore

November 16, 2022

The Hindu Bureau

A 26-year-old woman from Namakkal district was found dead at her residence near Rathinapuri here on Wednesday.

The police have identified the deceased as Megalapriya.

According to the police, the woman worked at a diagnostics centre at Tatabad here and stayed in a residential complex at Lakshmipuram, near Rathinapuri. 

Megalapriya did not report for work on Wednesday, following which the locked door of her room was opened using force. She was found dead inside, the police said. The body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital for post-mortem.

 A police officer said that the woman appeared to have ended her life as per the preliminary investigation. However, the cause of death could be ascertained only after the post-mortem, said the officer, adding that the woman’s parents were on their way to Coimbatore. 

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling ‘Sneha’ 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)

