Namakkal will get a dairy with a capacity to process two lakh litres of milk a day: L. Murugan

Union Minister inaugurates photo exhibition in Namakkal

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L. Murugan taking a look at a photography exhibition on freedom fighters in Namakkal on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying L. Murugan inaugurated a five-day photo exhibition on the Unsung Heroes of the Indian Freedom Struggle here on Friday.

The exhibition was organised at the centenary auditorium of the Government Higher Secondary School on Mohanur Road as part of the 75th Independence Day celebrations, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

After the inauguration, the Union Minister told reporters a dairy would be set up with a capacity to process two lakh litres of milk a day at ₹89 crore in Namakkal district. On behalf of the National Dairy Development Board, ₹64 crore was sanctioned for the dairy on August 8, 2022. A letter was sent to the Ministry of Food Processing Industries seeking a ₹6.90-crore grant for the dairy, and that was in follow-up.

The remaining ₹18 crore would be contributed by the Aavin Namakkal Union. For the dairy, preliminary works like identification of land and registration were completed. At present, eight acres had been identified for the dairy and five acres would be additionally acquired considering future expansion. The work on the dairy would start soon, and it would be completed in 18 months, Mr. Murugan added.

District Collector Shreya P. Singh, Namakkal MP A.K.P. Chinraj and officials participated.