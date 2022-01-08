Namakkal traders advised to follow COVID-19 safety protocols

NAMAKKAL

08 January 2022 19:40 IST

District Collector Shreya P. Singh has advised the traders in the district to follow COVID-19 safety protocols issued by the State government and ensure all employees are vaccinated.

The Collector interacted with the traders and representatives of trade organisations here and advised them to strictly adhere to COVID-19 prevention guidelines issued by State government.

The traders were advised to ensure facilities for hand sanitation, including placing sanitisers at the entrance of the stores.

The shop owners were advised to serve customers and allow them within stores only after checking their temperature with thermal scanners. Customers should be allowed within stores only with masks.

The traders were advised to disinfect the shop premises at regular intervals to prevent spread of the disease. Traders were advised to cooperate with government’s preventive measures.