Coimbatore

Namakkal students make it big in NEET

M. Pravin   | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_EMAIL

Two students from Namakkal have topped the NEET rank list in the State with a score of 710 out of 720.

S.A. Geethanjali and M. Pravin, both had enrolled at the Green Park coaching centre in Namakkal, and ranked 23rd and 30th respectively at the All-India level.

Another student T. Archithaa scored 705 out of 720 and bagged the second rank in the State. Ms. Geethanjali said she had not expected a State rank. Rigorous preparation led to the success, she said.

Attributing his success to regular coaching and effective time management, Mr. Pravin said he wanted to become a cardiologist.

He said that his focus on objective type questions from Class IX helped him secure the rank. Mr. Pravin hails from Sandaipettai Pudur in Namakkal. His father, M. Madheswaran, rents out construction material and his mother, M. Jaya, is a homemaker.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 2, 2021 11:54:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/namakkal-students-make-it-big-in-neet/article37313636.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY