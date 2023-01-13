ADVERTISEMENT

Namakkal reports two new COVID-19 cases

January 13, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Namakkal district reported two new COVID-19 cases on Friday. As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are five active cases in Salem and two active cases in Namakkal district.

