Namakkal reports two new COVID-19 cases

Namakkal district reported two new COVID-19 cases on Friday. As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are five active cases in Salem and two active cases in Namakkal district.
January 13, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Salem
Namakkal district reported two new COVID-19 cases on Friday. As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are five active cases in Salem and two active cases in Namakkal district.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE