Namakkal reports four new COVID-19 cases

May 06, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Salem

Namakkal district reported four new cases, and Salem reported one new case on Saturday. As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 109 active cases in Salem and 13 active cases in Namakkal district. ADVERTISEMENT

