Namakkal reports four new COVID-19 cases

Namakkal district reported four new cases, and Salem reported one new case on Saturday. As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 109 active cases in Salem and 13 active cases in Namakkal district.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
May 06, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Salem
Namakkal district reported four new cases, and Salem reported one new case on Saturday. As per the bulletin issued by the Health Department, there are 109 active cases in Salem and 13 active cases in Namakkal district.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
To enjoy additional benefits
Make most of your subscription