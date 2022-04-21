Coimbatore

Namakkal report one COVID-19 case

Only one new COVID-19 positive case was reported in Namakkal districts on Thursday and no new case was reported in Salem. As per bulletin, there are three active cases in Salem, one in Namakkal.


